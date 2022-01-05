A new trailer just dropped for a shoot ’em up thriller called Pursuit, starring John Cusack and Emile Hirsch as a father and son mixed up in some very bad stuff. The kind of stuff that requires explosions, torture, and a lot of semiautomatic weapons.

The trailer opens with the requisite tinkling piano keys and settles on Hirsch writing an email (or something on the computer) to his father, played by Cusack. Hirsch plays Rick Calloway in the movie and Cusack plays John.

“Dad, I’ve tried reaching out to you, not sure you got my message.”

Then we see Hirsch firing on a motel room with windows exploding and money flying everywhere while someone jumps into a bathtub for cover.

“My wife is missing,” he then types into a computer.

Hirsch plays some kind of hacker who gets mixed up in a deal gone wrong involving his kidnapped wife. Cusack apparently lives in a spacious plantation-style house, and we see him flipping steaks on a grill – meant to signify he’s probably very rich and powerful.

Looks like Hirsch’s character pulls him back into the life. The rest of the trailer involves more gunplay and Cusack trying to calm everyone down so he can find his son before something even worse happens.

According to Broadwayworld, Hirsch is “a ruthless hacker desperate to find his wife, who a drug cartel has kidnaped. When Calloway escapes police custody, [a detective] joins forces with a no-nonsense female cop to reclaim his prisoner. But is Calloway’s crime-boss father (Cusack) somehow involved in this explosive situation?”

The movie was directed by Brian Skiba and executive produced by Andrew Stevens. Check out a photo of everyone together on set from July of last year when the movie was being filmed. Both actors are bloodied in the picture but still smiling.

According to local sources, part of the movie was filmed in Central Arkansas.

“File this under something you don’t see every day: A movie being filmed in downtown Little Rock,” a social media post said during filming last year. “This weekend, film crews will be shooting scenes around downtown (of course, please show them some hospitality and be respectful if you see them).”

Part of the movie was also shot at a restaurant called the Grumpy Rabbit in Lonoke, Arkansas, according to The Leader. The plantation where Cusack’s character lives? That’s the 133-year-old Marlsgate Plantation in Scott.

Producers said filming on Main Street in Little Rock was easier than filming in Los Angeles.

Pursuit releases on-demand and in theaters on February 18.