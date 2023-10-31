John Lithgow’s 10 best movies and TV shows

There’s just something so lovable about John Lithgow. Maybe it’s his absolutely charming accent, or the fact that he’s never not smiling. Nonetheless, he’s one of Hollywood’s most adored legends, and always a delight to see on screen.

Besides his signature charm and wit, John Lithgow is a seriously strong actor. With a criminally underrated body of work, the man is an icon both on screen and on the stage. No matter what roles he undertakes, you’re sure of a stellar showcase. However, as far as amazing acting goes, you’d find that his performance in these 10 projects are a testament to his abilities.

10. How I Met Your Mother

Lithgow took on the role of Jerry, the long-lost father of Barney in How I Met Your Mother. The sitcom follows Ted Mosby, a man in New York City who recounts the ups and downs of his life to his children. The series revolves around his search for true love and the antics of his close-knit group of friends, including the legendary ladies’ man Barney Stinson. Lithgow only appeared in four episodes, but he’s definitely a standout of all the show’s guest actors.

9. The Crown

In this critically acclaimed historical series, Lithgow starred as Winston Churchill, with his performance earning him a Primetime Emmy Award. The series chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and offers a compelling and intricate look at the British Monarchy and its impact on the world. The Crown is a favorite for a reason, as it provides a personal and political view of the challenges faced by the Queen, her family, and her country. As far as Lithgow’s performance as the former U.K. Prime Minister, let’s just say he was scarily believable in the role.

8. Footloose

Footloose is an iconic 80’s film that tells the story of Ren McCormack, a city teenager who moves to a small town where dancing and rock music have been banned. Unable to live without both, Ren kickstarts a rebellion against the town’s rules, finding love along the way. Here, Lithgow plays Reverend Shaw Moore, a preacher who opposes dancing in his town.

7. Terms of Endearment

In the iconic Terms of Endearment, Lithgow portrays Sam Burns, a gentle, kind, and pure-hearted banker named Sam. The story chronicles the complex relationship between a mother and daughter, Aurora and Emma. It explores the ups and downs, tragedies and triumphs, and the unbreakable bond that holds the two together throughout decades.

6. Love Is Strange

In this independent tearjerker, Lithgow plays Ben, a character who tries to navigate the complexities of a homosexual relationship alongside his partner. The heartfelt film tells the story of longtime same-sex couple Ben and George (Alfred Molina), who face unexpected financial difficulties after finally getting married. The two are subsequently forced to live apart and face the challenges of separation.

5. Rise of the Planet of Apes

Rise of the Planet of Apes centers around a brilliant scientist, Dr. Will Rodman, who experiments on apes and inadvertently leads to their enhanced intelligence. As the apes become more intelligent, they revolt against human oppression. Here, John Lithgow plays Charles Rodman, the father of Will Rodman and adoptive grandfather of Caesar. The actor brought on a deep emotional weight to the story, earning great praise for his performance.

4. The Old Man

Lithgow took on a much darker role in the thriller series, The Old Man. He stars alongside Jeff Bridges in a story about a former CIA operative who has been on the run for three decades. With impeccable acting from the cast, particularly Bridges and Lithgow, The Old Man is a masterclass in acting from two powerhouse veterans.

3. Shrek

The Shrek franchise is one of the most beloved animated films. In stark contrast to his sweet personality, Lithgow humorously lent his voice to the villainous character Lord Farquaad. Shrek is a fairy tale that follows the journey of an ogre named Shrek who, alongside his humorous sidekick Donkey, sets out to rescue Princess Fiona from a dragon-guarded tower. Along the way, Shrek and Fiona discover the true meaning of love and friendship.

2. The World According to Garp

The World According to Garp is an adaptation of John Irving’s novel and tells the story of T. S. Garp, a writer and the son of a feminist icon. As Garp navigates life, love, and family, he encounters the dark and unconventional aspects of life. Lithgow takes on the role of Roberta Muldoon, a transgender ex-football player, and his performance earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

1. 3rd Rock from The Sun

In this popular TV sitcom, John Lithgow plays Dr. Dick Solomon, an alien posing as a human professor. Garnering significant acclaim for his acting, Lithgow’s performance earned him three Primetime Emmy Awards. The series follows a group of extraterrestrial beings who assume human identities and pose as a family in a typical American town. Their initial mission is to observe human behavior, but this leads to a series of comical mishaps, particularly as they try to navigate life on Earth.