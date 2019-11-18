John Travolta Campaigning For An Oscar For His Role In The Fanatic

The headline of this article might sound like something straight out of a Mad Libs book, but it’s absolutely true. John Travolta is actively campaigning to win an Academy Award for his role in The Fanatic, a thriller that was directed and co-written by Limp Bizkit’s very own Fred Durst. Sometimes the truth really is stranger than fiction, eh?

The 65-year-old actor is currently running “for your consideration” ads in order to propel his name into the Oscar discussion. There were rumors that he was going to do this last year for his performance as the titular mobster in the poorly-received biopic Gotti, but now it’s actually happening.

The Academy probably won’t have to think long and hard about this one, though. The movie has been panned by critics and fans alike since its limited release earlier this year. The film currently holds an approval rating of just 18% over on Rotten Tomatoes with a critical consensus that reads:

“John Travolta gives it his oddly coiffed all, but The Fanatic rings hollow as an examination of the way fan appreciation can curdle into toxic obsession.”

For those who haven’t seen it yet, The Fanatic revolves around a deranged cinema fan named Moose who’s weirdly obsessed with his favorite action hero, Hunter Dunbar. When he gets unfairly screwed out of a chance to meet his beloved idol, Travolta’s character seeks aid from a photographer who knows how to find celebrity homes. When the protagonist’s actions begin to grow more and more worrisome, Dunbar soon finds himself at the mercy of his increasingly dangerous stalker.

The odds that Travolta gets the official recognition he deserves here seems extremely unlikely, but that won’t stop him from trying. If the two-time Oscar nominee really wants to go home with the gold though, he should probably stop starring in movies that are directed by Fred Durst.

The Fanatic is currently available on DVD and Blu-Ray.