John Walker Will Reportedly Return To The MCU, May Fight Steve And Sam

Wyatt Russell did a phenomenal job as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s John Walker, playing his role to a tee based on how much fans hated the government’s hand-picked successor to Steve Rogers as Captain America. It looked for a while that he might not be making it out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe series alive, but if anything, he’s been positioned for a significant role moving forward.

Admittedly, the finale of the Disney Plus show did a half-hearted job of giving him something of a redemption arc, but it looks as though he’ll be sliding into more of an antihero part anyway. Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine upgraded his costume and rebranded him as U.S. Agent, a name comic book readers will be more than familiar with, apparently setting him up to play a key role in the Thunderbolts alongside Daniel Brühl’s Baron Zemo, who you’d expect won’t stay behind bars for too long.

In fact, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Rachel McAdams and Bruce Campbell would both be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness long before either was confirmed – that John Walker will indeed return to the fray and when he does, he’ll look to tie up any unfinished business he has with his replacement as Captain America, and might even scrap with Steve Rogers, too.

Obviously, the latter will be entirely dependent on what comes of the rumors repeatedly linking Chris Evans with a reprisal of his most famous role, and may even involve the multiverse in some fashion, while the Sam Wilson thing isn’t too hard to imagine. After all, there’s still got to be plenty of deep-rooted jealousy there after John Walker was dismissed and disavowed from his star-spangled position, and now he’s full of super soldier serum that makes him much closer ability-wise to the first Cap than the third.