John Wick 4 BTS Clip Reminds The Internet Why Everybody Loves Keanu Reeves

Is there a greater Canadian export than Keanu Reeves?

If you can find it, be sure to let the internet know because, right now, at least, the actor is scoring serious good guy points on Twitter. As posted by @Todd_Spence, Reeves has been spotted hauling several large cases of equipment up a flight of stairs believed to be the property of a production crew involved with John Wick 4. Reeves definitely looks the part—wearing the usual highly-tailored suit Wick always wears while on the job—associated with his latest, most prolific role, and fans have exploded in unison with adoration over this latest gesture.

Check out the clip for yourselves below.

Keanu Reeves helping the John Wick 4 production crew move equipment. Bless 👏 this 👏man 👏. pic.twitter.com/1SxKmPPve9 — SPENCE, TODD (@Todd_Spence) October 28, 2021

Unsurprisingly, the clip has renewed calls for Reeves to get his own spot on the Canadian Walk of Fame.

Another reason why this Man owns a spot on Canada’s Walk of Fame 🇨🇦 — Don 🌎’Hagan (@DonaldOHagan) October 28, 2021

Others have recalled their experiences with similar actors willing to help out when they’re not required to.

I've known several actors like him and it is always a pleasure to work with them. I hear from those who have worked with him that Scott Bakula is the same. Thank you for sharing. — Jenna Fawn Brown (@JennaFawnBrown) October 28, 2021

The Dave Grohl of the film industry?

I've never heard a negative thing about him.



Like the Dave Grohl of the movie industry. — tellthetruth (@9_tellthetruth) October 28, 2021

You can’t go wrong by using Reeves as a role model, apparently.

When you are at a crossroads in your life, just ask yourself one question:



"What would Keanu do?" — pigneedle (@pigneedle) October 28, 2021

Others have voiced concerns over the Hollywood star facing repercussions from unions for his best intentions.

Keanu is really the best but a production crew might possibly file a grievance for a non-union member taking work away from them.

I'm sure they wouldn't but I'm just saying in case someone tried to emulate Keanu. — G̳i̳l̳ 🌟🐬 FBPE GTTO (@GreekArete) October 29, 2021

With any luck, there’ll be no such complications arising from what’s clearly just a desire to help colleagues out.

You can next see Keanu Reeves on the big screen when The Matrix Resurrections opens in theaters on December 24.