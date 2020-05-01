John Wick: Chapter 4 Delayed Until Summer 2022

Back when it was announced that both John Wick: Chapter 4 and The Matrix 4 would be hitting theaters on the same day, fans screamed for joy as Keanu Reeves Day was officially confirmed for May 21st, 2021. But then the Coronavirus pandemic began and messed everything up.

Given that shooting on The Matrix 4 had to be halted, and it’s a production that requires a ton of stuntwork, special effects and much of Reeves’ attention, it was always assumed that its delay would have a negative impact on his other projects. Including John Wick 4.

After all, the actor no doubt needs some intensive training to reprise his role as the master assassin and given that once the lockdown is over he’s going to have his hands full with all things Neo, he wouldn’t have had time for both. And sure enough, Lionsgate has announced today that John Wick: Chapter 4 will be delayed.

10 New Character Posters Prepare Us For John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Originally set to be with us on May 21st, 2021, the hugely anticipated sequel will now land in theaters in 2022. Specifically, on May 27th. Which means it’s been pushed back by about a year. Ouch.

In some ways, this is a good thing though. If it had stuck to its 2021 date, it would’ve had some competition from The Matrix 4. Though fans were celebrating the aforementioned Keanu Reeves Day, it’s unlikely that too many people would’ve gone out to the theater twice in one weekend and as such, one of the films would’ve taken a bit of a hit at the box office.

But now, John Wick: Chapter 4 has some breathing room and though it likely would’ve performed well regardless, the decrease in competition will surely turn out to be a good thing in the end.