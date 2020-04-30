John Wick: Chapter 4 Director Offers Update On The Film

Fans were overjoyed when it was revealed that both John Wick: Chapter 4 and The Matrix 4 were given the same release date, leading to scenes of joy across the internet as Keanu Reeves Day was officially confirmed for May 21st of next year. Then the Coronavirus happened, and the actor’s return as Neo was forced to halt production just weeks into shooting, throwing everything into doubt.

When the pandemic is finally over, Reeves will be heading back to work on The Matrix 4, meaning that the proposed start date for the latest Wick adventure will also need to be pushed back. Given the high volume of stuntwork and special effects that director Lana Wachowski’s movie will no doubt require, as well as the intensive training that’s needed to reprise the role of cinema’s favorite master assassin, the 55 year-old doesn’t have enough hours in the day to do both.

In fact, in a recent interview, Chad Stahelski admitted that the global crisis will have a knock-on effect that could end up affecting Chapter 4, with The Matrix obviously being Reeves’ priority when Hollywood gets the all-clear to return to business, not to mention the fact that he and John Wick co-creator David Leitch are consulting on the action choreography for the sci-fi sequel.

“Between how much we want to expand the John Wick, let’s just call it a franchise, I guess, and the pandemic, I couldn’t tell you a release date for the next one. I mean, Matrix was only four weeks in when this all happened. So, Keanu’s gotta go finish his commitment up on The Matrix, which is a big deal and which I think will probably take him until the end of the year. Then we have to go into our prep mode and the we’ll start. So release dates, I’m sure with every production, who knows right now.”

From the sounds of things, Keanu Reeves Day seems unlikely to happen, but it probably works out better for fans who will no longer have to choose if they want to see The Matrix 4 or John Wick: Chapter 4 on opening day. It also looks to be a reunion of sorts for Stahelski and Leitch, who get to work with some of the crew they know from the Wachowskis’ original trilogy, before getting Keanu all to themselves for another round of expertly-choreographed mayhem.