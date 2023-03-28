‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ inevitably leads to calls for director to bring a beloved MCU hero to the movies

John Wick: Chapter 4 is the biggest movie around right now, managing to kill off the competition of DC’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods with a swift bullet to the head at the box office. It’s ironic, then, that it’s success is leading fans to wonder if the action fourquel’s director could hop over to DC’s eternal rival, the MCU, to helm a long-awaited dream project: a big-screen solo outing for Marvel’s own unstoppable badass with a taste for brutal justice.

As pitched by Redditor u/alanjinqq, John Wick director Chad Stahelski could be the perfect pick to helm a Daredevil film, should Marvel Studios ever feel the need to make one. The fan pointed out that there’s a lot of similar DNA to DD in Chapter 4, with Donnie Yen’s character recalling the Man Without Fear and Scott Adkins’ villain definitely reminiscent of the Kingpin. In addition, Stahelski’s gift for creating compelling action would be a boon to a Matt Murdock movie.

Imagine the epic set pieces we’d get?

Others in the comments, though, think Stahelski could be more suited to DC.

The family atmosphere of The Brave and the Bold might not be for him, but what about a Green Arrow movie?

Other replies discuss their anger that Marvel didn’t hire him to helm Mahershala Ali’s Blade movie. It should be noted that Stahelski was actually never up for Blade, but his John Wick co-director David Leitch — who also helmed Deadpool 2 — did attempt to land the gig but failed. Stahelski does have previous with the superhero genre, though, having handled the reshoots for Birds of Prey.

Obviously, a Daredevil movie isn’t at the top of Marvel’s to-do list, what with Daredevil: Born Again in production now ahead of its Disney Plus release sometime next year. Should that show lead to a cinematic spin-off, though, Kevin Feige might want to give Stahelski a call.