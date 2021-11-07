John Wick: Chapter 4 Star Teases Donnie Yen’s Badass Role

Scott Adkins has been one of the VOD action genre’s leading lights for well over a decade, but he’s never really been given a genuine opportunity to show what he can do in a major Hollywood production, which is a real shame.

His biggest parts to date saw him fill in for Ryan Reynolds as the reviled Weapon X version of Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, something he’s voiced his frustrations with in the past, while he also played one of Jean-Claude Van Damme’s henchmen in The Expendables 2, got his ass kicked by a piece of fabric in Doctor Strange and briefly showed up in forgotten espionage thriller American Assassin.

However, Adkins will get to put his decades of martial arts training to good use in John Wick: Chapter 4, where he’s joining a veritable laundry list of ass-kickers. During an interview with CBR, the 45 year-old teased what his Ip Man 4: The Finale co-star Donnie Yen is bringing to the table.

“Well, Donnie is an amazing filmmaker himself. Of course, he’s this badass martial arts superstar. But like many of those guys to look up to — like him, Jackie Chan, Sammo Hung — he’s very aware of the craft of filmmaking. He’s very aware of how to make a film. He’s an incredible action director in his own right. So he has his own opinions, of course, and you must listen to him because he knows what he’s talking about, but it only helps make everything better. He’s so experienced. He’s got a really cool character in this one. I shouldn’t say anything but… An extremely cool character. I think people are gonna really get a kick out of seeing what he does in the John Wick universe.”

Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins and Keanu Reeves sharing the screen in one of the most acclaimed action franchises in recent memory is the stuff dreams are made of for fans, and the massively experienced trio will definitely deliver the goods in John Wick: Chapter 4 given both their individual track records, and the praise that’s constantly greeted the series so far.