‘John Wick’ director turning a modern horror icon into an ass-kicking action hero in 1980s-set thriller

As well as reinventing the modern action movie by co-directing the first John Wick, Chad Stahelski and David Leitch have also made it their mission to produce a slew of top-tier bone-crunchers that boast the duo’s signature brand of expertly-choreographed mayhem, with Bella instantly worth putting on your radar.

Even though they’ve largely gone their separate ways, Stahelski’s 87Eleven company and Leitch’s 87North – both of which are derived from the name of the action design company they founded – have lent their name to such hard-hitting favorites as Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody, David Harbour’s Violent Night, Netflix originals Kate and Day Shift, as well as the entire John Wick universe.

What makes Bella even more exciting is that modern horror icon Samara Weaving of Mayhem, The Babysitter, Ready or Not, Guns Akimbo, and Scream VI fame will play the lead role. Larysa Kondracki will direct the 1980s-set tale that finds a cop’s daughter going on a rampage to root out the assassin who tried (and failed) to assassinate her father.

Along the way, corruption will be uncovered, and a slew of bodies will no doubt be reduced to little more than bloody piles of pulp. Weaving plus the John Wick team with the added bonus of what’s sure to be a hyper-stylized 1980s setting sounds phenomenal on paper, so let’s hope Bella ends up living up to its undoubted potential whenever the end product arises.