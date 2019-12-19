John Wick Wields A Lightsaber In Awesome Fan-Made Video

Though I, and most known internet users, have murdered this joke to death, I finally think we have something deserving of the title “Most ambitious crossover event in history.” No, not Avengers: Endgame. Something much, much better than that.

Are you a fan of John Wick? Are you also a fan of Star Wars? Have you imagined what it would be like if John Wick and Star Wars collided in some cataclysmic multi-dimensional clash? Aside from the fact this already existed, and it’s called the Corridor Scene from Rogue One, some ingenious computerists at ImmersionVFX have come up with their own take on the Wickwars Saga. And you can check out their reimagined version of the motorcycle fight from John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum – now with added lightsaber – situated above the prose.

Creativity never ceases to amaze me. The proliferation of tech increasingly finds independent developers and artists achieving results that studios spend tens of millions of dollars trying to accomplish. I’ve seen enough terrible CGI in blockbuster productions to know it isn’t always about how much money you throw at the screen. Sometimes, without wishing to sound like a cave-dwelling old fogie, a little passion and guile can do just fine.

Perhaps one day we’ll get another Star Wars scene as Wick-like as that Vader saber showdown. I live in hope for a feature length hitman-thriller-space-opera directed by Chad Stahelski. With all the talk of a John Wick film universe in the manner of this video’s franchise bedfellow, who’s to say we won’t get takes on the character that aren’t a little more out there? I’ve enjoyed the extent of its world-building to date, and I’d love to see it double down on the madness again.