John Woo Returning To Hollywood With Dialogue-Free Action Movie

John Woo is without a doubt one of the greatest action directors of all-time, and his reputation was cemented long before he first made the jump to Hollywood in the 1990s.

A Better Tomorrow, The Killer, Bullet in the Head and Hard Boiled are stone-cold classics of the genre, and while Jean-Claude Van Damme’s Hard Target and John Travolta’s Broken Arrow saw his Stateside adventures get off to a solid-if-unspectacular start, Face/Off is right up there with the best the decade had to offer.

Woo hasn’t helmed a Stateside production since 2003’s dismal Ben Affleck sci-fi thriller Paycheck, but he’s on his way back with the high concept Silent Night, which already has The Suicide Squad‘s Joel Kinnaman set to star in the completely dialogue-free film, as per Deadline.

The actor plays a regular father who ventures into the criminal world to avenge his son’s death, which is the entirety of the plot details made available. Woo hasn’t directed anything since 2017’s Manhunt, which was a minor return to his roots after back-to-back two-part historical epics Red Cliff and The Crossing, but a bare bones piece like Silent Night might be exactly what’s needed to get those creative juices flowing again as the master returns to his favored sandbox.