Johnny Depp Fans Furious That WB Dropped Him From Fantastic Beasts 3

We received some news today that’s been rumored for a while, but now it’s official. Johnny Depp revealed in an Instagram post that he’s been asked by Warner Bros. to stand down from his role as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3 and all future instalments of the franchise. “I have respected and agreed to that request,” Depp wrote. It seems his fans are not taking the news with much politeness, though, as social media is full of furious reactions from those who believe he’s been unfairly fired.

Though Depp didn’t explicitly say it in his statement, it’s clear that WB’s decision to let him go was directly informed by the recent result of his dismissed libel case in the UK, in which the actor lost his appeal against British tabloid The Sun for labelling him “a wife beater.” While the Hollywood star intends to appeal the verdict, this essentially means that he’s been legally decreed a domestic abuser, something that him and his supporters dispute due to the evidence he’s produced pointing to ex-wife Amber Heard physically and emotionally abusing him.

Following the news of Depp’s forced resignation, many are pouring onto Twitter to make clear that they’re going to boycott Fantastic Beasts 3 when it eventually hits theaters, and you can see just some of the reactions below.

100% boycotted. WarnerBros. knew of these 'allegations' prior to casting Johnny Depp, but still chose to cast him. Have they seen and listened to all the content of Amber Heard abusing Johnny? They should sack her from Aquaman to make their stance actually seem genuine, smh. pic.twitter.com/cfkdzJv7Pr — Shannon 🍂 (@shannonadelexo) November 6, 2020

@wbpictures how is it in any way right to ask Johnny Depp to resign from the Fantastic Beasts franchise? Male dv victims struggle enough without your negative intervention. #AbuseHasNoGender #BoycottFantasticBeasts #BoycottWarnerBros #JusticeForJohnnyDepp — Leisa Pickett (@devonbelle) November 6, 2020

#JohnnyDeppIsMyGrindelwald. No more Fantastic Beasts films for me. I boycott @wbpictures I support and demand #justiceforjohnnydepp pic.twitter.com/y74nHnyKzo — 🐈 Kerryanne Everitt 🐈 (@KerryannEveritt) November 6, 2020

BOYCOTT FANTASTIC BEASTS #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser — Daniella De P Fucking R (@dani_isabelle3) November 6, 2020

Fuck @wbpictures I will not watch the succeeding films of the Fantastic Beasts Franchise after you did this to Johnny Depp. And I've still got no plans to watch Aquaman because that abusive Amber Heard is still in it!! Pls boycott these two films!!! 😡😡😡#JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/vE9Ug8h7jv — JenB (@imjenesaisquoi) November 6, 2020

@warnerbros @wbpictures @FantasticBeasts Without Johnny Depp I will not watch Fantastic Beasts. Every man who believes he is not guilty (and women) should boycott the movie! He said, she said. WOMEN LIE. Couple argue and fight. She NEVER hit him?? Why is'nt she FIRED??? — Troll2 (@Troll2Trollarmy) November 6, 2020

Instead of Depp losing his role, many feel that WB should’ve fired Amber Heard from Aquaman 2.

Genuinely so angry. Johnny Depp was asked to resign from Fantastic Beasts due to the Amber Heard case. Despite the fact that evidence has been brought forward that SHE abused HIM she still has her job in Aquaman. Absolute joke — optimus prime🏳️‍🌈 (@ell_birkbeck) November 6, 2020

since Johnny Depp was unfairly fired by Warner Bros I won't be going to the cinema for Fantastic Beasts 3🤷🏼‍♀️

WARNER TELAPINDERCULO I MIEI SOLDI NON LI AVRAI

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/DMrix3q0yw — SaraB🐍 (@itsarasdiary) November 6, 2020

Who will play this fucking role now?

We’re not watching fantastic beasts with no Johnny Depp https://t.co/UYU3z0bBwW — Aisha OF SOUTH KOREA🤲🏾 (@aisha_bisola) November 6, 2020

“What’s Fantastic Beasts without Johnny Depp?”

what's fantastic beasts without johnny depp 😐 — duaa (@duaa_sq) November 6, 2020

Depp was the “best thing about them.”

And SORRY but the Fantastic Beasts films are kind of lacking anyway and Johnny Depp was the best thing about them — E🎃 (@emmsloux) November 6, 2020

The FB franchise was already in trouble due to writer J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans scandal, so there are many reasons for folks to skip the third movie now.

I now have two reasons to not see/support the next Fantastic Beasts movie. 1) JK Rowling is a transphobic bigot. 2) Johnny Depp has been unfairly fired from the movie by WB. #TransRightsAreHumanRights #TransWomenareWomen #TransMenareMen #JusticeForJohnnyDepp — Katie Pollard (@Katie_Marie82) November 6, 2020

Depp made a cameo as Grindelwald in 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them before having a bigger role in 2018’s The Crimes of Grindelwald. It’s not yet known who could replace him as the series’ main villain, but some are wondering if Colin Farrell might come back, as he previously played Grindelwald’s disguise of Gustave Graves in the first film.

What do you think of Johnny Depp stepping down from Fantastic Beasts 3, though? Sound off in the comments section below.