Johnny Depp Fans Furious That WB Dropped Him From Fantastic Beasts 3

We received some news today that’s been rumored for a while, but now it’s official. Johnny Depp revealed in an Instagram post that he’s been asked by Warner Bros. to stand down from his role as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3 and all future instalments of the franchise. “I have respected and agreed to that request,” Depp wrote. It seems his fans are not taking the news with much politeness, though, as social media is full of furious reactions from those who believe he’s been unfairly fired.

Though Depp didn’t explicitly say it in his statement, it’s clear that WB’s decision to let him go was directly informed by the recent result of his dismissed libel case in the UK, in which the actor lost his appeal against British tabloid The Sun for labelling him “a wife beater.” While the Hollywood star intends to appeal the verdict, this essentially means that he’s been legally decreed a domestic abuser, something that him and his supporters dispute due to the evidence he’s produced pointing to ex-wife Amber Heard physically and emotionally abusing him.

Following the news of Depp’s forced resignation, many are pouring onto Twitter to make clear that they’re going to boycott Fantastic Beasts 3 when it eventually hits theaters, and you can see just some of the reactions below.

Instead of Depp losing his role, many feel that WB should’ve fired Amber Heard from Aquaman 2. 

“What’s Fantastic Beasts without Johnny Depp?”

Depp was the “best thing about them.”

The FB franchise was already in trouble due to writer J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans scandal, so there are many reasons for folks to skip the third movie now.

Depp made a cameo as Grindelwald in 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them before having a bigger role in 2018’s The Crimes of Grindelwald. It’s not yet known who could replace him as the series’ main villain, but some are wondering if Colin Farrell might come back, as he previously played Grindelwald’s disguise of Gustave Graves in the first film.

What do you think of Johnny Depp stepping down from Fantastic Beasts 3, though? Sound off in the comments section below.

