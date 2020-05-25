Here’s How Johnny Depp Could Look At The Batman’s Joker

The Batman has loomed large on Warner Bros.’ film line-up for some time. Long delayed and potentially further delayed still by the COVID-19 pandemic, the first solo Batman project since The Dark Knight Rises retains.

In that time, the villains of Gotham appear to have run riot, as the Caped Crusader’s arch-nemesis has had his own stupendously successful outing in Joker. It remains to be seen whether Joaquin Phoenix’s version of the character appears in any other franchises, though, leaving plenty of room for fan artistes to create their own interpretations.

For instance, Instagram user @willgray_art has recast Joker for The Batman in this piece of art, with Pirates of the Caribbean cave-dweller Johnny Depp stepping into Phoenix’s shoes. And you can see how he’d look in the role via the gallery below.

Johnny Depp Is The Joker In This Batman Fan-Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of all the actors currently working in cinema, few would be more obvious picks for the part than Johnny Depp. It’s the kind of typecasting I’m sure he dreads, but he’s made a career out of playing sickly scary pale white dudes you wouldn’t want to get in a cab with. The Mad Hatter in Alice in Wonderland, Sweeney Todd, the appropriately named “Whitey” Bulger in Black Mass, and more recently, the very bad (and very pale) dark wizard Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 2.

I’m not saying it’s a bad thing. In fact, actors who are good at something have every right to keep doing it. Phoenix has a similar track record, too, though I’d argue his performance in Gladiator was more frightening than any of the others listed here. Maybe one day Depp will finally have his crack at the part?

Tell us, though, do you dig this fan art? If so, leave a comment with your message of good-will (not ill-will) below. Johnny Depp as The Batman’s Joker, now that’d be something.