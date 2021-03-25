Home / movies

The Internet Rallies Behind Johnny Depp After He Loses Libel Case Appeal

By 5 seconds ago
x

Last week, Johnny Depp and his reps appealed against the damning verdict of last fall’s libel court case the former Pirates of the Caribbean star took out against UK tabloid The Sun for labelling him “a wife beater”. Unfortunately for him, the UK Court of Appeals has elected to dismiss his request for a retrial, meaning the original ruling that The Sun’s description was “substantially true” still stands. And Depp’s supporters are furious over this on social media.

As it often does whenever Depp’s in the headlines again, #JusticeForJohnnyDepp has been trending on Twitter today as his loyal fans are blasting the courts for ignoring his appeal, arguing that Depp has served up more than enough evidence to discredit ex-wife Amber Heard’s claims. His supporters are hoping that things will go his way in his next legal appointment – next year’s $50 million defamation case against Heard herself, which will take place in Virginia, US.

Johnny Depp Poses Behind Bars To Accept An Award
1 of 2
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Depp’s fans have also done some digging into Judge Andrew Nicol, who originally ruled against the star, and it appears that his son works for The Sun’s spinoff radio station talkRADIO. Seeing as this is a clear conflict of interests and could have influenced his decision to rule in favor of his son’s employers, Depp supporters are blasting the judge as the wrong person to preside over this case and claiming this is yet another reason why it wasn’t a fair trial.

His experience in the UK courts hasn’t turned out as he hoped, to put it lightly, so Johnny Depp and his legal team will no doubt be doubling down on their efforts to nail their upcoming defamation case, which was originally set for this spring but was ultimately moved back to April 2022. The actor’s latest movie, crime thriller City of Lies, has just released in limited theaters and on VOD in the US.

Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...