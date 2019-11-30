Johnny Depp To Produce Michael Jackson Movie Told From The Perspective Of His Glove

It’s been just over ten years since we lost Michael Jackson. His untimely death shocked the world, leaving millions of his adoring fans to mourn the loss of the King of Pop. At the time, he’d been working on his behind-the-scenes documentary This Is It, which chronicled his life on the road during touring, which was eventually released to fairly positive reviews.

Now, it appears he’s being immortalized on the big screen once more. According to a report from Screen Rant, a new musical is in the works which will tell the story of Jackson but from the perspective of his famous white glove. That’s a bit of an oddity, wouldn’t you say? Oh, and it’s being produced by none other than Johnny Depp.

The musical will apparently be titled For The Love Of Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About The Life Of Michael Jackson, As Told By His Glove. Brevity is clearly not this movie’s strong point.

Depp’s own Infinitum Nihil will be producing, which is responsible for co-producing a number of films starring the actor, such as The Rum Diary, Dark Shadows and The Lone Ranger. It’s unclear, however, if Johnny intends to step in front of the camera as well.

Apparently, the idea for the musical came about when writer Julien Nitzberg was approached by a TV network to produce a film about Michael Jackson, only one that doesn’t talk about the singer’s past allegations of child abuse. We’re not quite sure why it’s going to be told from his glove’s perspective, but here’s what Nitzberg had to say about it:

“I said, how’s this? Everything MJ has been accused of has actually been caused by his glove, which is actually an alien from outer space [and] feeds on virgin boy blood. They laughed and said, ‘Can you do the normal version?’”

Of course, Jackson’s signature glove is as iconic as his dance moves. He began wearing it early on during his solo career but apparently, it was less to do with showbiz and more to do with covering up his vitiligo (a skin condition whereby white patches appear on areas of the skin).

Details are still coming to light on this bizarre-sounding Michael Jackson project, but we’ll be sure to let you know once we learn more. In the meantime, tell us, what are your initial thoughts on the film? Sound off in the usual place below.