Johnny Depp’s Co-Star Defends Him From Allegations Of Violence

We continue to await judgment in Johnny Depp‘s libel case against News Group Newspapers, as the result will have huge ramifications for both the actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard, with one of them certain to suffer reputational (and probably career) damage if their story is deemed not to stand up in court. Until that drops, we can but speculate on what’s going to happen and public opinion seems to be swinging firmly behind Depp lately.

Now, in a new interview with The Times UK, his Waiting for the Barbarians co-star Mark Rylance has been asked for his opinion on Heard’s allegations and here’s what he said:

“My impression of him was a very loving and very sensitive and very trustworthy person. Intensely, intensely shy. You know? Like Daniel Day-Lewis and so many great actors are. The accusations that were around at the time we were making the film were of physical violence. And he obviously denied this and I found his denial completely believable. It didn’t seem to be part of his character at all.”

Rylance is one of the most respected actors working today. Over the last decade, he’s appeared in Ready Player One, The BFG and Dunkirk and won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in Bridge of Spies. He’s also hugely successful in theater, featuring in major productions on Broadway and in London’s West End. So, his word comes with some weight and I doubt he’d endorse Depp if he wasn’t pretty certain about his character.

Still, we’ll know for sure soon enough. Whatever the judge decides, it’ll be something of a bombshell. The litigation won’t stop there, though, with cases ongoing in domestic courts and rumors of Depp bringing a libel case against Heard for ruining his reputation. If you’re sick of this story now, don’t worry, you’ll be hearing about it for years yet.