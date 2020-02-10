Joker Fans Are Furious That It Was Robbed Of Best Picture At Oscars

In the end, Joaquin Phoenix’s Best Actor win for Joker felt like a coronation. He’s been picking up gongs left, right and centre for his performance as Arthur Fleck, so there were few surprises when he took to the stage to deliver a typically unique acceptance speech. But with Phoenix’s Oscar feeling like a done deal, Joker fans were eyeing some of the other major awards. Could Todd Phillips nab Best Director, or could the pic even go on to become the first comic book movie to win Best Picture?

The answer was no, unfortunately, with the only other win from its eleven nominations being for Hildur Guðnadóttir’s excellent musical score. In an unexpected twist, Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite came out of nowhere to snag four Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Film and Best Original Screenplay. And believe me, those wins were all richly deserved. Right now, Parasite really doesn’t need any more praise, but it really was the Best Picture of 2019 and if you haven’t seen it you should rectify that immediately.

Hell, Joker and Parasite even share a lot of common thematic and political ground, so if you liked one you’ll probably like the other. Anyhow, fans with high expectations took to Twitter to express their disappointment and here’s a selection of their reactions:

joker was robbed so hard but at least joaquin got best actor <3<3<3 i love him So much — henry rollins cum tribute (@roomthirteens) February 10, 2020

joker was robbed — . (@nomura115) February 10, 2020

pic.twitter.com/QL3HrDFnah — G E E K P O S T I N G (@GEEK_POSTING) February 10, 2020

The Joker gets robbed.

Parasite was best Foreign, why best Movie.

A movie nobody has watched pic.twitter.com/SkhKNxoATH — Aida (@swfhomes_aida) February 10, 2020

Even despite these Tweets, and a lot more where they came from, it should be said that most people seem ecstatic that Parasite picked up the two biggest awards, with even some Joker fans admitting that they’re happy to see it triumphant. Besides, no matter what, Joker will go down in history as one of the best comic book adaptations of all time. For once, I think the Academy got things right last night and it’s a seriously good sign that a South Korean movie with subtitles can be named Best Picture.