Joker Fans React To Joaquin Phoenix Getting Arrested This Week

It’s been quite the week for Joker star Joaquin Phoenix. Coming off of his Golden Globes win for Best Actor, he joined Jane Fonda’s Fire Drill Fridays protest on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., which focuses on pressuring lawmakers to take action against environmental issues. Protesters include scientists, community leaders and even celebrities.

Phoenix eventually took to the stand and spoke briefly about the beef and dairy industries and how they also affect the environment, saying:

“Thank you Jane [Fonda] for organizing this and inviting me and thank you all for being here,” Phoenix began. “I don’t have anything prepared, people have spoken so intelligently and eloquently, but something that I think isn’t often times talked about in the environmental movement or in the conversation about climate change is that the meat and dairy industry is the third leading cause of climate change and I think sometimes we wonder, ‘What can we do in this fight against climate change?’ And there’s something that you can do today, right now, and tomorrow, by making a choice about what you consume. And I think it’s something that is doable, and I struggle so much with what I can do, at times. There are things that I can’t avoid. I flew a plane out here … but one thing that I can do is change my eating habits and so I just want to urge all of you to join me in that.”

Along with fellow actor Martin Sheen though, Phoenix was arrested and while they were both released hours later, they certainly got their message across. The reaction from fans on Twitter was passionate, too, as they couldn’t help but compare Phoenix’s real-life actions with that of his character in Joker.

The crowd including Joaquin Phoenix is making its way to the capitol steps. Unclear if THE JOKER intends to get arrested. #firedrillfridays pic.twitter.com/3pdh5CjMmG — Hannah Jewell (@hcjewell) January 10, 2020

Joaquin Phoenix was arrested today while attending Jane Fonda's "Fire Drill Friday" climate protest. #Joker IRL is just as entertaining as the film and I respect that tbh lol pic.twitter.com/BiyytTUY8S — Darknight Archivist ✌🏼💙🦇 (@HistoftheBatman) January 10, 2020

#Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix was arrested during climate change protests in Washington D.C. earlier today [h/t @ComicBook] Here is a LIVE look at him being led away by police pic.twitter.com/8NK4LzAq2Y — Geek Vibes Nation 🖖 (@GeekVibesNation) January 10, 2020

Joaquin Phoenix was just arrested at capital hill for his involvement in today’s climate change protest….. damn man free ma man JOKER 🃏 😂😂 #JoaquinPhoenix #joker #freejoker #climateprotest — Nok_Soo_Kow (@Nok_Soo_Kow) January 10, 2020

This cutie just got arrested for being at a climate change protest. He knew he would get arrested but still. stood his ground. I love this man. #joaquinphoenix pic.twitter.com/k3rgAD9Orw — Nadine Fleck *Stairdancer* (@Arthurs_Girl) January 10, 2020

I come online after watching Joker to see that Joaquin Phoenix has been arrested today. Big mistake…. haven’t they seen the movie? #Joker pic.twitter.com/9VzJB8EsNp — (-_(-_(-_-)_-)_-) (@ManyFacedHeel) January 10, 2020

Joaquin Phoenix got arrested today this man still think he the Joker — z. (@sailorrgoon) January 10, 2020

Wow Joaquin Phoenix is going hardcore method acting. Man got arrested #Joker — Brandon Buckingham (@brandonbuck88) January 10, 2020

FREE THE JOKER. "Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen arrested at Fire Drill Friday" https://t.co/kRAubH4e6n — Can you Call ME Joker? 🙂 🇵🇷 (@chiquitapr_25) January 10, 2020

#VIDEO | Joaquin Phoenix’s full speech at The Fire Drill Friday Protest about the beef and dairy industries and how they have an impact on climate change pic.twitter.com/kw0yyeVSkT — Joaquin Phoenix Updates (@DailyJoaquin) January 10, 2020

Joaquin phoenix was really arrested one D.C today and I just happen to miss that, so close to getting a chance to see him. Makes me think we should break him out like in the joker movie #joker #hazbinhotel pic.twitter.com/WMvGoIdE0j — Hazbin_AG (@AgHazbin) January 10, 2020

This is clearly something that the actor feels very strongly about. His acceptance speech at the Golden Globes and interview afterwards were strange to say the least. But when he spoke about how the Hollywood Foreign Press had a plant-based menu, he suddenly lit up with joy and enthusiasm. Talk to him about the process of “becoming the Joker” and he looks like he would rather be standing in line at the DMV.

Or, this is just a fantastic publicity stunt by Phoenix to drum up support for a possible Oscar nomination and win. For certain actors, I wouldn’t put it past them. With the Joker star though, it seems he could care less about winning awards and as things continue to heat up as we inch closer and closer to the Oscars, it’ll be fascinating to see what Phoenix does next.