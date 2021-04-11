Joker Vs. Harley Quinn Movie Is Reportedly A Comedy

Jared Leto fared a whole lot better with his second stab at the Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, achieving what many thought would be impossible following Suicide Squad by winning over the fans, to the extent that they’d love to see him reprise the role for a third time.

Naturally, from the second he was first announced to be making his return in the Snyder Cut, the Academy Award winner found himself being linked with countless DCEU projects across the entire multiversal film and television spectrum. As things stand, though, Leto isn’t set to slap on the face paint anytime soon, especially when the future of the SnyderVerse continues to generate so much discussion and debate.

However, insider Daniel Richtman is reporting that the resurrected Joker vs. Harley Quinn movie will be a comedy, although he doesn’t offer any further details. The tipster claimed a few weeks back that the abandoned Suicide Squad spinoff was in active development again, though, at Warner Bros. and DC Films, but he didn’t divulge any additional information then, either.

Richtman previously offered that Leto wanted to make his Joker more of an antihero, albeit a violent, psychotic and abusive one, who would star in a slew of R-rated projects, one of which may or may not be directed by Zack Snyder and would explore how the Jester of Genocide murdered Robin and razed Wayne Manor.

Obviously, those are not the ingredients typically associated with comedy, so it’s best not to jump to any conclusions regarding Joker vs. Harley Quinn being plucked from the depths of development hell. It would also technically be a SnyderVerse-adjacent project, and we’ve still got no idea how those particular dominoes are going to fall in the wake of Justice League, so everything looks to remain up in the air for a while yet.