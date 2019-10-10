Joker Is Now On IMDb’s Top Ten Highest Rated Movies Of All Time List

Joker might’ve left critics divided and society watchdogs concerned about the impact of the movie’s message on impressionable minds, but the film is an unquestionable hit with audiences. After making a killing at the box office and beating out Marvel’s own villain-turned antihero Venom to become the October release champ, fans have granted Joker another distinction by rating the pic among the ten best movies on IMDb.

While IMDb’s often accused of allowing its rating system to be swayed too easily by fanboys, Joker, the only release to feature from this decade, joins a distinguished top ten list, coming in at number nine at last count, alongside The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Pulp Fiction, The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King, 12 Angry Men, Schindler’s List, Godfather I and II, and The Shawshank Redemption. The only other comic book movie on the list also happens to be another film where the Joker was in a prominent role: The Dark Knight.

New Joker Stills Show Off Joaquin Phoenix And Zazie Beetz 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While ratings go up and down dramatically as more people see a film and pass their judgment on IMDb, it’s safe to say that the latest iteration of the Joker has struck a chord with general audiences, not just comic book fans. The flick has been praised for its stark portrayal of society’s apathy towards those with mental illnesses and Phoenix’s performance, in particular, has come in for heavy praise, with many critics considering him a shoo-in for the Oscar Best Actor race.

With the spectacular reception the movie has garnered, both director Todd Phillips and Phoenix, who’d initially insisted their Joker was a one-shot affair, have since admitted they’re open to the idea of following up the movie with a sequel that continues the journey of Arthur Fleck, the failed comedian-turned killer. Time will tell if such a project will actually see the light of day, but we certainly hope it does.