Warner Bros. Says They’re Surprised By How Successful Joker Is

There’s no denying that the new Joker movie is perhaps one of the most talked about sensations of the year. It is, suffice it to say, an absolute juggernaut of a success. Not only has it gone on to beat Deadpool to become the highest grossing R-rated movie of all time, but it’s also on course to become this Halloween’s top costume of choice.

However, it seems that no one was more surprised at the film being such a huge hit – passing $800 million last week – than Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich. He recently revealed his own surprise at Joker being a phenomenal success in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying that he was proud of everyone at WB and DC who helped make the film a reality and for reaching “this extraordinary benchmark.”

Speaking to THR, he admitted that they had no idea how well it was going to do, adding that the studio thought “making an R-rated supervillain origin story was a cool idea” but weren’t prepared for how much money it would bring in. That sounds familiar, right?

For anyone who’s seen the film, they may not be too blown away by how well-received it’s been so far. It’s been met with rave reviews and although Rotten Tomatoes dropped its score to 69% recently, it’s currently enjoying a rating of 8.8 on IMDb. The pic even won the top prize at the Venice Film Festival, so it’s obvious it’s pleasing a lot of people.

At the moment, Joker is ranked at #7 on Box Office Mojo’s list of highest grossing movies of 2019, but we wouldn’t be surprised if that keeps on climbing. Who knows where it’ll end up before the year’s over.