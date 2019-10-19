Joker Has Now Passed Logan At The Worldwide Box Office

The success of Todd Phillips’ Joker continues into the film’s third weekend, as DC’s latest flick passes the global gross of another popular R-rated comic book movie from recent years.

At the time of writing, Joker is reported to have taken in a total of $619.5 million worldwide. This puts the feature just ahead of James Mangold’s Logan, which managed $619.0 million during its entire run in 2017. What’s more, it’s expected that Joker will cross the $700 million mark by the end of the weekend, out-grossing such DC films as Justice League ($657 million) and Man of Steel ($668 million) along the way.

Meanwhile, the film is really rising up the rankings on the list of highest grossing R-rated movies. In the next couple of days, Joker is set to pass The Passion of the Christ and 2017’s It to become the fourth biggest R-rated flick of all time, and if recent speculation is anything to go by, then the Clown Prince of Crime’s solo outing could ultimately make its way to the top of the list.

Naturally, things are going pretty well for the movie on a domestic level, too. Already, Joker has beaten the records for biggest first and second weekends in October – honors previously held by Venom and Gravity, respectively. Since then, the film has brought its domestic total up to $226.6 million, putting Joker on the verge of passing Justice League’s US and Canada haul ($229 million).

All in all, things are turning out pretty well for Phillips’ film despite – or perhaps, in part, because of – the controversy it continues to generate. Moreover, we’ll find out if the DC brand can sustain this box office momentum when Birds of Prey hits theaters on February 7th, 2020.