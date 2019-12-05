Joker Returning To IMAX Theaters For One Week Only

Joker will be available on DVD and Blu-Ray later this month, but some fans don’t want to wait that long. They’d much rather head back to the theater and watch the highest-grossing R-rated flick ever once again on the big screen. Luckily for them, the movie is set to return to American IMAX screens for one week starting on Friday, December 6th.

Director Todd Phillips announced the big news on his official Instagram account and also thanked the American Film Institute for naming the pic one of the ten best of the year. This is likely just the beginning of all the accolades on the way for the most profitable comic book movie of all-time.

Despite the over-the-top violence featured throughout, Joker is already being mentioned in some prestigious circles as awards season nears. In fact, it’s thought that Joaquin Phoenix will secure an Oscar nomination for his career-defining turn as the titular antihero, and may even go on to win.

Joker Director Todd Phillips Shares New Behind-The-Scenes Photos

Of course, Health Ledger won a posthumous Academy Award for his performance as the same character in The Dark Knight, a movie that this pic’s often compared to, so it’s entirely possible that Phoenix can now do the same. Then again, their portrayals are very different so there’s also a chance that the voters may somehow be turned off by the latest reimagining of the iconic villain.

In any case, a potential nomination would be the fourth of the actor’s career and if he can somehow walk away with the golden statue, it’ll be his first win. He inevitably faces some tough competition from other veterans in the industry, but he’ll certainly have support from one of the most ardent fanbases in cinema on his side.

Tell us, will you be heading back to the theater to rewatch Joker, or will you just wait for the Blu-Ray release? Be sure to sound off in the comments and let us know!