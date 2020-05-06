Here’s How Jon Bernthal Would Look As The MCU’s New Wolverine

Jon Bernthal might already be part of the MCU as Frank Castle in Netflix’s defunct Defenders-verse, but he’s become a fan favorite casting choice for the next Wolverine. Whoever replaces Hugh Jackman as the character when the time eventually comes for Marvel Studios to reboot the X-Man – which will no doubt happen sooner rather than later – will have a tough job, but Bernthal’s definitely got the stuff to play the grizzled immortal mutant.

If you can’t see it, maybe this cool fan art will change your mind. Digital artist Skull10ify has redesigned a previous piece imagining the former Walking Dead star as Wolverine. The artwork gives Bernthal the traditional wolf-ear haircut, a Days of Future Past-esque outfit and, of course, some Adamantium claws. The background puts him in Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters.

Bernthal would be a solid pick for the next Logan, depending on where Marvel wants to go with the character. After Jackman, they may wish to revitalize him as a much younger man, for instance. Likewise, most fans would probably be in agreement that, given the choice, they’d prefer to see Bernthal return as the Punisher in some future Marvel project. It’s the comic book role he was born to play and it would be a crime if he didn’t get to don that skull shirt again.

Thankfully, the odds are looking good that Marvel isn’t done with Bernthal just yet. Much of the talk is about whether Charlie Cox will be back as Daredevil, but the studio apparently also has plans to get Bernthal and Krysten Ritter to return as well, either for a reboot of their shows or movie appearances. Reportedly, their ban on using the characters has already lifted, so they might be able to make use of them soon.

As for Wolverine, though, does Bernthal seem like a good choice to you? Share your thoughts in the usual place, bub.