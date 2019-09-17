Jon Favreau Wants To Make A New Star Wars Holiday Special

There’ve been some controversial entries in the Star Wars saga over the past 40 years, but there’s one production that’s widely regarded to be the worst thing with that iconic logo attached to it. No, it’s not The Phantom Menace or even The Last Jedi. It’s the Star Wars Holiday Special, the kitschy 100-minute extravaganza that left SW fans aghast in Christmas 1978. Featuring dance numbers, comedy routines and Chewie celebrating Life Day, we’ll never see its like again…right?

Well, not necessarily. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Saturn Awards this past weekend, The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau joked – we think – that he’d love to helm a second Star Wars Holiday Special one day and maybe help lift the stigma surrounding the original. According to him, fans can make it happen if they start pitching the idea to Disney Plus.

“I would love to do someday, maybe on Disney+, we’ll do a Holiday Special too. Wouldn’t that be wonderful? I gotta pitch that to them. We’ll see. If you wanna see a Holiday Special, let Disney+ know!”

The last few years have seen an upsurge in appreciation for the prequels, which has led to Ewan McGregor returning to the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi for another Disney Plus series soon. So, you can never really tell what’s going to happen next in the Star Wars universe. Still, resurrecting the Holiday Special idea would be even crazier than making Jar-Jar Binks: A Star Wars Story.

As for what Favreau’s actually been working on, The Mandalorian is now just a couple of months away. Starring Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter (who’s NOT Boba Fett), it’s set shortly after the events of Return of the Jedi and could draw from a variety of SW media. Favreau’s described it as catering to every flavor of Star Wars and it’s due to be available on Disney Plus from launch day, November 12th.