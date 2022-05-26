Jon Hamm confirms he’s made it onto the prestigious Tom Cruise cake list

Tom Cruise is many things to many different people; friend, colleague, co-star, boss, action hero, stuntman, daredevil, and many more besides. Most folks to have worked with the A-list superstar over the years have had nothing but the highest of praise, but you’ve got to make a real impression if you want to make it onto the cake list.

For reasons that have never been explained, and probably shouldn’t ever be laid out in order to maintain the air of mystery, each and every year Cruise will send over 100 white chocolate bundt cakes from Doan’s Bakery in California to those he deems worthy. Previous recipients include Kirsten Dunst, Jimmy Fallon, James Corden, Graham Norton, Barbara Walters, and Henry Cavill, with Jon Hamm now joining the illustrious number, as he revealed to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Yes, I am. It’s a very anticipated cake, that’s for sure. I don’t know when that particular piece of information got out, but I had been on it even before I worked on this film. I don’t know how, but I remember getting it at one point and thinking, “This might be the best cake I’ve ever had in my life.” And it still delivers, even over the pandemic.”

Of course his opposite number in Top Gun: Maverick would describe it as the best cake he’s ever eaten, because Cruise simply doesn’t do half measures. If you end up on the Mission: Impossible veteran’s good side, then it seems as though you can bank on a tasty treat making its way to your door eventually.