One Of Jonah Hill’s Best Movies Hits Netflix This Week

There are plenty of phenomenal movies to watch on Netflix, and the service does a good job of consistently updating its collection with both classic films and new original content. This month alone has seen the addition of some beloved flicks, such as Jim Carrey’s ridiculously funny Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, Joaquin Phoenix’s cerebral drama Her, and the emotionally powerful Clint Eastwood flick Gran Torino – and that’s just scratching the surface of October’s selections.

This week we’ll get some more great movies, too, like the divisive but enjoyable animated pic Batman: The Killing Joke and the freaky horror film Unfriended. But there’s another huge title landing this week as well, and it’s one that you’re not going to want to miss.

Moneyball – based on the 2003 Michael Lewis novel of the same name – drops on Netflix in just a few days and if you haven’t had a chance to watch it in the past, this 2011 baseball drama is a compelling true story that’s well worth seeking out. If you need more convincing, look no further than its 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which proves that this is definitely one of the sports genre’s biggest home runs.

The film brings with it high-profile actors Brad Pitt, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Chris Pratt. But perhaps most impressively, it features Jonah Hill as an economics graduate who’s hired by the general manager of the Oakland Athletics to be the assistant GM, where his unconventional talents for assessing player value is put to great use to help the team secure top tier talent. The role is far more serious and dramatic than those he typically takes, but because Hill pulls it off so well, his presence alone is more than enough of a reason to give the movie a watch.

Moneyball arrives on Netflix on October 14th. Don’t miss it.