J.K. Simmons Says He’s Signed On For Future Spider-Man Movies

Fans got a huge surprise at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home when none other than J. Jonah Jameson made his MCU debut. While many probably figured that the character would appear eventually given how integral he is to the Spider-Man mythology, getting J.K. Simmons back to reprise the role he first played in Sam Raimi’s trilogy was a nice little treat for moviegoers and now, everyone’s eager to see more of him.

After all, he’s still got an axe to grind with the web-slinger, as the upcoming threequel will follow Tom Holland’s Peter Parker as he’s forced to deal with his secret identity being made public. And it looks like Jameson will be doing everything he can to make things as difficult as possible for the hero.

Of course, we know that Simmons is set to play a part in Sony’s Marvel universe as well, with the character appearing in both cinematic universes. And while there’s been rumors of him showing up in Morbius or even Venom 2, it’s still yet to be confirmed where exactly we’ll see him next. But rest assured, as we’re definitely going to get more of JJJ.

Speaking to EW in a recent interview, Simmons was asked about the prospect of him turning up in Spider-Man 3, and while he wouldn’t outright confirm anything, he did say that he’s currently signed on to do more films.

“I don’t know if I would use the word expect,” Simmons said. “When we signed on for the first movie we signed a contract to do two sequels as well. Which, that’s always a one-sided, well not always but in my case, a one-sided contract where you’re committed to do it but they’re not necessarily committed to use your character in the ensuing movies. It was great to have the opportunity as these things evolve to be one of the holdovers from the previous version.”

Again, he’s careful not to offer any straight up confirmation here, but reading between the lines, it seems like he’s definitely going to be returning. After all, there’s no way Marvel would’ve offered up that tease at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home only to never use the character again. As such, all signs point to him coming back for the threequel, while a couple of appearances in Sony’s Marvel universe surely can’t be ruled out, either.