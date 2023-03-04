Jonathan Majors goes too far down the MCU rabbit hole, wonders if his ‘Creed III’ character is a Kang variant

Having already gained a reputation for his intense dedication and commitment to any role he plays, Jonathan Majors sounds as though he’s already in danger of going too far down the Marvel Cinematic Universe rabbit hole.

In fairness, the star has only appeared in two projects so far as the Multiverse Saga’s end-of-level boss Kang the Conqueror, but he’s already portrayed multiple different variations that include the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania villain, Rama-Tut, Scarlet Centurion, Immortus, Victor Timely, and He Who Remains.

With that in mind, it isn’t really all that much of a shock to discover that Majors is wondering if every new character he plays might be derived from the time-tampering antagonist in one way or another, which even extends Damian Anderson in Michael B. Jordan’s sequel to a spinoff Creed III, as he revealed to Wired.

“The Kang conversation now runs parallel with a career. Like, is Damian – Damian – or is that a Kang variant? Because the MCU is so dominant. You go, is that … or? That’s the fun part. It’s cool.”

For as long as he sticks around as Kang – which will presumably be at least until Avengers: Secret Wars rounds out Phase Six in May of 2026 – Majors is going to be followed around by the specter of the fearsome comic book villain. Not that he’s going to let it affect his work, though, especially when his next outing in Magazine Dreams has already been winning widespread praise for yet another transformative turn.