Jonathan Majors has some extremely lofty ambitions for his Marvel big bad

To date, the MCU has given us some of the most epic baddies in cinematic history. Unquestionably the best so far has been Thanos with his half-the-universe-annihilating Snap and his ruthless ways to get what he wants. We can assume with certainty that the studio will be upping the ante on its upcoming villains in the MCU by aiming for even more big-scale destruction and evil agendas. But evidently, Jonathan Majors isn’t just satisfied with his Kang the Conqueror simply fulfilling this expected requirement, as he has some very high and mighty expectations from his character.

Though Majors has had his MCU debut, courtesy of the TV series Loki, he was introduced as He Who Remains, the secret ruler of the strict Time Variance Authority. He can hardly be justified as a villain, no matter the methods he used to achieve his agenda, as his end goal was to save the Sacred Timeline. But MCU fans are aware that He Who Remains was just a fleeting taste of the actual villain who is set to terrorize Phase Five and beyond — Kang the Conqueror, a scheming and destructively ambitious variant of the peace-seeking TVA ruler.

Of course, fans are hoping that Kang will be kick-starting a multiversal calamity that will make the Snap look like child’s play. But Majors wants the supervillain to be more than a source of destruction. In a recent chat with CinePop, he shared that he desires him to be a mirror reflecting the gaping holes puncturing our so-called perfect societal construction.

According to him, Kang has to represent “so many things,” including any and every big bad out there, like we are afraid of presently.

“He is a manifestation of our deepest insecurities as a society”

While MCU fans will undoubtedly be holding Kang vs. Thanos debates, Majors is harboring no such competitive opinions as his villain will be coming at a very different time compared to the era that suffered Thanos’ wrath, something that aided in the emergence of Phase Five.

Majors’ Kang the Conqueror will make his debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will be hitting theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.