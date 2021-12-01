Jordan Peele’s new movie ‘Nope’ has wrapped production

A few years ago, Jordan Peele was best known as one half of a sketch comedy duo alongside Keegan-Michael Key, but he’s now regarded and widely lauded as one of the brightest filmmaking talents of his generation.

That’s par for the course when you explode onto the scene with a movie like Get Out, which earned $255 million at the box office on a budget of under $5 million before going on to land four Academy Award nominations including Best Picture and Best Picture, with Peele walking away as the Best Original Screenplay winner.

He followed it up with the socially-conscious but still terrifying Us, which was another critical and commercial slam dunk, so anything he does from here on out is going to come burdened with heavy hype and even greater expectations. A report from Variety has revealed that his next feature Nope has officially wrapped production, ahead of a theatrical release in July of next year.

Plot details are non-existent, and it’ll no doubt stay that way until the film arrives, but we do know that Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun will play the three lead roles. If his previous two directorial efforts are any indication, then we’re in for something special when Nope crashes into cinemas in the summer.