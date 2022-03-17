Judd Apatow working on comedy sequel ‘This is 50’

Judd Apatow, known for his comedic films such as Knocked Up and The 40-Year Old Virgin is working on a sequel to his film This is 40, which is tentatively titled, drumroll, please… This is 50. The film will follow the family a decade on as the parents hit the next big milestone i.e., turning 50.

Apatow wrote and directed This is 40 as a spin-off movie to Knocked Up following characters Debbie and Pete five years down the line. The film was very much a family affair for Apatow as many of the main characters were played by members of his family with the character of Debbie portrayed by Apatow’s wife, Leslie Mann, while his children, Maude and Iris Apatow appeared as the daughters Sadie and Charlotte.

Paul Rudd returned as Pete who now has his own record label. The film was comedic and honest in its portrayal of a couple hitting 40 as they struggle to come to terms with the fact that they are aging, and everything that entails, as well as dealing with chaotic family relationships both internally in the form of a rebellious teenage daughter and externally in the form of both their fathers. The director said he drew on his own life and personal experiences to help craft the story.

Apatow wants to return to the family, telling The Wrap that he has “always wanted to make This Is 50 and it is time.” The director mentioned back in 2013 that he was interested in coming back to the family, especially to check in and see how the daughters are growing up. Now, after a decade from the release of This is 40 there couldn’t be a better moment for a sequel as explained by Apatow.

“I couldn’t have done it five years ago and I can’t do it five years from now, so I’ve been outlining that and hope it’s something that we get to do. I feel like [This Is 40] has really aged well, and it always feels like everyone watches it when they turn 40 and they go, ‘Oh, I understand it all now.’ So I’m enthusiastic about putting that together.”

Apatow has not confirmed whether or not This is 50 will be his next directorial project, as he has been hard at work thinking over a few different ideas and is hoping that it all “comes together.”

The director has been busy over the last decade telling other people’s stories such as Amy Schumer’s Trainwreck in 2015 and Pete Davidson’s The King of Staten Island in 2020. He has most recently been working with his family once again on his latest film The Bubble which stars his youngest daughter Iris and wife Leslie Mann alongside Karen Gillan, Pedro Pascal, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Kate McKinnon.

The Bubble will be released on Netflix on April 1.