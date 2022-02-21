Jude Law reveals a new ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ is coming this week

Well, here’s one of the secrets of Dumbledore revealed: Almost four years after the second franchise installment, Wizarding World fans can look forward to the third Fantastic Beasts film when it finally arrives this spring. In the meantime, a new look at the movie is coming this very week. The happy news has been revealed by the greatest wizard of all time himself, Jude Law, who reprises his role as Albus in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, after debuting as the character in 2018’s The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The official Fantastic Beasts Twitter account shared a video from Law on Monday, in which he teases what’s in store for the future Hogwarts headmaster in the upcoming film, as well as dropping the bombshell that a new trailer will hit the internet this Thursday, Feb. 24. He also encourages fans to join “Dumbledore’s first army,” and to get involved in sharing the Dumbledore adoration on social media. Check out Law’s message via the tweet below:

This week, join Dumbledore’s first army and show your love for the beloved wizard. Share your cosplay, fan art, tattoos, favorite quotes, anything Dumbledore related and watch the new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Thursday, Feb 24. #SecretsOfDumbledore pic.twitter.com/SxJVfyVIaG — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) February 21, 2022

Law promises that “some of the backstory that shaped the legendary wizard we came to love in Harry Potter” will be revealed in Secrets. He teases that the personal “stakes are very high” for Albus in this third movie, and that he’ll form an “unlikely team of heroes” to helm him face “his greatest test yet.” Sounds a lot like that title isn’t just for show, then, and Albus will definitely be more of a central figure this time around, rather than the bit player he was in Crimes.

But presumably Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander will still be at the heart of the action, as the magizoologist scampers off to another corner of the world with his suitcase full of fantastic beasts. Ezra Miller is also back as Credence, a secret Dumbledore himself. Mads Mikkelsen, meanwhile, is taking over the role of Gellert Grindelwald, dark wizard and Albus’ former teenage lover, from Johnny Depp.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore appears in theaters this April 15. Watch out for the trailer this Thursday.