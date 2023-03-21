Julia Louis-Dreyfus is at the top of her game in new ‘You Hurt My Feelings’ trailer

Julia Louis-Dreyfus — the truth, the moment, the queen, the legend, you name it. Ever since her breakthrough in the genre-defining sitcom Seinfeld, the actress has gone on to spearhead one of the most lucrative television careers in history, which includes an all-time leading seven Primetime Emmy Award wins for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Indeed, in the realm of comedy, it seems Louis-Dreyfus can do no wrong, so the thought of a team-up with A24, a studio that continuously unlocks the height of many a performer’s power with every passing film (further evidenced by the studio’s cleanup at the Oscars just a few weeks ago) is nothing short of mouth-watering. And with a brand new trailer for You Hurt My Feelings having landed today, that thought is quickly becoming a delightful reality.

The comedy-drama stars Louis-Dreyfus, who also serves as a producer, as Beth, a memoir novelist contending with heavy feelings of betrayal after her husband Don (Tobias Menzies — The Crown, Game of Thrones), a struggling therapist, compromises Beth’s trust. This opens up a brand new dynamic for the couple, whose previously tranquil relationship is instead marred by co-dependence, which was causing their child to suffer. With the help of her sister Sarah (Michaela Watkins — The Dropout), who’s had similar problems with her own husband, Beth fronts a heartwarming, hilarious story of love, forgiveness, and one of the harshest realities about relationships: the unwavering need for compromise.

You Hurt My Feelings will release in theaters on May 26, having previously made its rounds at the Sundance Film Festival in January, where it received marked praise from critics.