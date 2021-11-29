Julia Roberts has a lot to celebrate as she shares a sweet throwback photo of her twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, who just turned 17. Life goes by quickly for all of us, but as parents, it’s so easy to look at your child one moment and realize how much they’ve grown from just hours before. Birthdays are always very nostalgic, and Roberts feels that emotion as she looks back on their lives together so far.

Sharing the beautiful photo on Instagram, Roberts calls motherhood “17 of the sweetest years of life.”

Roberts’ cinematographer husband, Danny Moder, also shared an image of the kids and thanked them for helping him through fatherhood.

The couple chose to raise their family outside of the limelight, even relocating from Los Angeles to give them a life outside the bubble of “fame.” Roberts spoke in an interview with Oprah Winfrey for Harpers Bazaar about her daughter, asking if she was more famous than Taylor Swift.

When Oprah asked if there was an awe moment where her kids realized that their mom was “America’s beloved-sweetheart actress, Academy Award winner?”

“I don’t think they will ever have a true sense of that. I think I told you once when they were starting to figure it out, it was like, “You’re famous?” And I said, “I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I’m in or might know who I am.” Maybe an hour goes by. “Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?”

While Roberts enjoys keeping her family dynamic out of the spotlight, the glimpses into their lives are always happy ones, showcasing the love they all feel for one another.

Happy Birthday, Hazel and Phinnaeus.