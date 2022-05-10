Julian Hilliard and Elizabeth Olsen rub shoulders in BTS ‘Doctor Strange 2’ photo

It’s darkly funny that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hit theaters over Mother’s Day weekend. Without spoiling too much, the driving force of the movie is Elizabeth Olsen/Scarlet Witch’s grief after the events of WandaVision and the lengths she’ll go to be a mom to her kids Billy and Tommy.

This leads her to some very dark places, not that you’d think so in this adorable (but also slightly creepy) picture posted by Billy actor Julian Hilliard:

Anyone who’s seen the movie will know that Wanda takes the concept of family very seriously, with the streak of blood down her face here adding a very creepy element to the image. Hilliard (and Tommy actor Jett Klyne) are great in the movie as Wanda’s kids, particularly when they start to realize their beloved mom might not be quite who they think during the “dreamwalking” sequence.

It’s unknown whether Billy and Tommy will reappear in the MCU. While their comics counterparts Wiccan and Speed have gone on to have long superhero careers, the events of the film may relegate them to alternate dimensions rather than the core MCU.

Then again, in the comics, Billy and Tommy have a very complicated magical backstory and have been deleted and brought back into existence a couple of times over the years. Plus, with the MCU now full of multiple afterlives, evil books, and various kinds of crazy magic, the possibilities are open for pretty much anything.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now in theaters.