Jack Black Says He Might Retire After Jumanji: The Next Level

Is the end nigh for Jack Black? Or more specifically, Jack Black’s film career? I didn’t mean to give the impression he’s faced with some kind of impending doom; though the bread truck comes for us all in the end.

The star’s days on the big screen may well be numbered, and that’s according to the man himself. His newest film, Jumanji: The Next Level could even be his last, if his latest interview with Balance is anything to go by:

“Well, I’ve got another Tenacious D record that I’d like to make. Maybe one more movie. I’m kind of enjoying the idea of early retirement. Not so early. I’m 50. I’ve been saying for a long time that this is the last movie. We’ll see. I can’t really say what my next thing is because it’s too early; it’s a jinxer. I’ve got a couple of tricks up my sleeve. But not too many. I’m looking to wrap it up pretty soon. Ride off into the sunset.”

Retirement at 50? That’s the gravy. Jack is doing a fine job of selling the American Dream, as well as offering fans of Tenacious D – his comedy rock duo – the enticing prospect of more music. It’s admittedly a less enticing prospect for fans of his movies, though.

I hazard a guess it’s the latter career which has brought him the greatest popular appeal, and Jack’s visions on an early acting twilight hardly bode well for the Black massive (what else can I call his fanbase? I challenge you to do better). Yep, it looks like Jumanji: The Next Level is the end of his Hollywood road. Well, almost.

There is one more possibility he was keen to share, and it involves, of all people, Quentin Tarantino:

Obviously if Tarantino comes a-knocking, I’m gonna do that movie! Tarantino likes to talk about doing his last movie too. He says there’s only one movie left. It might be Star Trek. It might be who the hell knows? Maybe I’m going to pull a Tarantino and say, ‘Guys. I’ve done 99 movies. I’m going to do one more. Gonna go out on top!’”

Tarantino has indeed been similarly vocal in his desire to bow out of the movie business sooner rather than later, having previously stated he’d retire from filmmaking when he’s 60 (little over 3 years away. Panic!). Perhaps he and Jack will bid us farewell on the deck of the Enterprise. It’s not a certainty Jack’s last hurrah will be Jumanji: The Next Level, after all.