Jump Street Directors Say Their New Movie Cocaine Bear Is Insane

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are without a doubt a pair of the finest comedic talents in Hollywood, having been involved as either producers, writers or directors on Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, The LEGO Movie, the Jump Street duology, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Mitchells vs. the Machines.

However, their latest effort might be the craziest yet, if only for the fact Cocaine Bear is based on the wildest of true stories. Lord and Miller produce the latest directorial effort from Elizabeth Banks, which as you may have surmised from the title, focuses on a bear that died from a massive cocaine overdose.

In an interview with CinemaBlend, the duo teased that the 1980s-set crime caper is going to be a trip to the theater well worth taking for audiences.

“Insane. It’s going to be a lot of fun, that one. And we can’t wait for people to see it.”

The plot will regale us with the tale of how a former narcotics officer turned drug smuggler dumped 40 kilos of cocaine over Chattahoochee National Forest, where a bear ate the entire haul. Once discovered by the authorities, it was determined the cause of death was possibly the single biggest drug overdose in recorded history. The locals dubbed him ‘Pablo EscoBear’, before the body was stuffed and turned into a tourist attraction. So yeah, “insane” sounds about right for Cocaine Bear.