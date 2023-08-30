Steven Spielberg’s iconic film Jurassic Park, which spawned countless popular sequels and established its status as one of the most renowned franchises of all-time, is finally receiving the LEGO treatment.

As we know, Jurassic Park already has a long partnership with the brand, and the time has finally arrived to display this relationship on screen in the form of the 22-minute video, Lego Jurassic Park: The Unofficial Retelling, which is going to air on Peacock.

The video special is a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the original. There will of course be thematic similarities between Spielberg’s film and the animated one-off, except a few dialogues and phrases are going to be altered to produce a comedic effect in typical LEGO style seeing as the toys (and not humans) are the focus of attention now.

Peacock’s promotional video for the forthcoming release shows a bespectacled minifig resembling the protagonist, Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) addressing a group of other LEGOs and uttering the film’s famous phrase, “That is one big pile of bricks” which is an altered reiteration of Goldblum line from the film, “That is one big pile of sh*t” after he witnesses dinosaur dung.

Details about the release date and whether the original actors in any way will play a role in this by lending their voices have not been released as of now, but everyone is looking forward to this animated remake regardless.