‘Jurassic Park’ trio celebrate their epic ‘Dominion’ return

The original Jurassic Park trio is thrilled to be joining the ‘Jurassic World’ gang to help humanity and dinosaurs live their best lives.

The original Jurassic Park gang of Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum are elated to be back, joined by Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and more, to once again protect people and dinosaurs from exploitation and harm in Jurassic World Dominion.

Bryce Dallas Howard, who plays park manager Claire Dearing, excitedly states: “I mean this is the sixth Jurassic Park movie, and it’s the first where all of us are in it together. And so if that’s not epic I don’t know what is.”

Chris Pratt, who plays dinosaur researcher Owen Grady, agrees, stating:

“The scope is unlike anything you have ever seen in one of these films. I mean, you’ll see, as the rest of the world is seeing at the same time, it’s massive. And you’ve got Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill all back. You’ve got a bunch of amazing new characters. You’ve got Claire and Owen and dinosaurs you’ve never seen before. And truly, Colin has done just a masterful job. It does truly feel like this franchise has been not just 65 million years in the making but 65 million and 30 years in the making.”

Jurassic World Dominion



Jurassic World Dominion is the third and final installation in the Jurassic World trilogy. The action takes place after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom occurred. When the dinosaurs were freed by Masie, a new balance in the ecosystem was established. Dr. Ian Macolm, in a role reprised by Jeff Goldblum, calls it a “neo-Jurassic Age.”

Time will tell how humans handle this fragile new world, but they will be aided by some old friends like Dr. Allen Grant, in a role reprised by Sam Neill. Jurassic World Dominion is set to be released in theaters on June 9.