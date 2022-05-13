‘Jurassic Park’ trio compare ‘Dominion’ to a high school reunion

Even though we’re talking about the sixth installment in a beloved franchise that’s been ongoing for nearly 30 years, once that’s racked up billions in box office dollars and delivered no shortage of blockbuster spectacle, the biggest selling point of Jurassic World Dominion is arguably the reunion of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum.

Sure, the original trio have popped up across the various sequels from time to time, but they haven’t reunited in a meaningful capacity to stave off the threat of dinosaurs turning the tables to make humanity extinct since Steven Spielberg’s classic 1993 original.

They’re not here to be passengers, either, as the trailers have made perfectly clear. That doesn’t mean they can’t have fun, though, with Goldblum comparing the experience to a high school reunion in an interview with ComicBook.

“It’s great. I’ve never been to a high school reunion or a school reunion, but I can imagine it’s not… I think I’m spoiled. It’s not going to be this good. Because we had such an unforgettable, life-changing time. We were directed by Steven Spielberg. We wound up in a movie that became popular, that people got a big kick out of over the last couple of decades. I see their excited faces. It made a big difference, changed our lives, and my friendship with them changed my life, so seeing them… It really did, and seeing them again was unbelievable. And we were like, ‘… Here we are. Remember when… And here’s our assignment. We’ve got to do something that doesn’t let anybody down, including ourselves. How do we do that?’ Luckily, we had our great guide and director Colin Trevorrow, who had been thinking about it for a long time, had come up with something with Emily Carmichael, and we did it.”

In just four weeks we’ll find out if audiences have as much fun as Neill, Dern, and Goldblum did, with Jurassic World Dominion coming to theaters on June 10.