Jurassic World 3 Director Reveals The Movie’s Official Title

Today officially marked the first day of filming on Jurassic World 3, the hotly anticipated closer to the Jurassic World trilogy that’ll also bring the franchise full circle by getting back the original stars of Jurassic Park. Other than that casting coup, not much else had been known about the sequel before now. However, in announcing the start of the shoot, director Colin Trevorrow has unveiled the official title of the movie – Jurassic World: Dominion.

This afternoon, Trevorrow took to Twitter to share a shot of a clapperboard from the set. As you can see below, it sports the film’s logo, revealing the one-word subtitle of the piece. “Day one #Jurassic World,” is how Trevorrow captioned the image.

The title makes a lot of sense, considering where the series left off in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The 2018 movie ended with dinosaurs released into the ecosystem. A short film, helmed by Trevorrow and titled Battle at Big Rock, was released last fall which teased how this has affected the planet. It featured a family camping trip turning into a nightmare when a dinosaur wandered into their camp. This is now the dinos’ world and people are just living in it. You could even say it’s their… dominion.

Jeff Goldblum previously returned for a cameo as Ian Malcolm in Fallen Kingdom, but he’ll be back for a bigger role in Dominion. So will Sam Neill and Laura Dern as Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler, respectively, both making their first appearances in the Jurassic universe since Jurassic Park 3. More familiar faces are also expected to be involved. Likely Joseph Mazzello and Ariana Richards, who played the kids in the 1993 original.

Star Chris Pratt, who’ll continue to lead the franchise as Owen Grady alongside Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, has favorably compared it to Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame and teased a massive, worldwide scale to the plot. Jurassic World 3 – or rather, Jurassic World: Dominion – roars into theaters on June 11th, 2021.