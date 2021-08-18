Jurassic World: Dominion Director Reveals Hilarious Dinosaur Request

The first two installments in the Jurassic World trilogy both introduced a brand new hybrid dinosaur into the mix, specifically designed and engineered by Dr. Henry Wu and his team. Naturally, the Indominous Rex and Indoraptor ended up going rogue and killing an awful lot of people, but that’s hardly going to dissuade the franchise’s erstwhile villain from trying it all over again.

The ending of Fallen Kingdom set Colin Trevorrow’s Dominion on a unique narrative path, now that dinosaurs are roaming the wilds and presumably making things very difficult for everyone and everything around them as they look to return to the top of the food chain for the first time in 65 million years.

That’s set to result in an all-star lineup of Jurassic Park and World talent being assembled, with returning stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard being joined by the original trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, who aren’t here to simply show up for a fan-baiting cameo and then disappear from the story.

Plot details remain under lock and key for now, but Tevorrow recently took to social media and revealed that he keeps getting pitched a brand new hybrid dinosaur by none other than Phil Lord, one half of the filmmaking duo behind Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, The LEGO Movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and more, which you can check out below.

While it’s very unlikely that Trevorrow will give Lord what he wants, it’d be pretty funny if he did, not to mention a turn up for the books if Jurassic World: Dominion‘s brand new reptilian adversary was played entirely for laughs instead of terrorizing the human cast.