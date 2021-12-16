‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ director teases the movie’s villain

Even though the franchise has run for close to 30 years, with next summer’s Dominion marking the sixth installment in a series that’s already netted over $5 billion at the box office, the Jurassic Park universe has never really been all that interested in what you would call straightforward villains.

Steven Spielberg’s classic doesn’t have a major antagonist per se, while the various sequels have thrown Pete Postlethwaite’s Roland Tembo, Rafe Spall’s Eli Mills and other forgettable bad guys into the mix, all of whom tend to meet a grisly end at the hands of a rogue dinosaur.

The closest thing the Jurassic World trilogy has to a recurring big bad is BD Wong’s Dr. Henry Wu, but Dominion director Colin Trevorrow teased the impending arrival of Campbell Scott’s Lewis Dodgson in the blockbuster extravaganza that ties the entire six-film saga together in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“He is the main villain throughout both of [Crichton’s] novels, and I think what Campbell’s done with the character is just amazing. I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Of course, Dodgson was previously played by Cameron Thor in Jurassic Park, who is currently serving a prison sentence. While it may have been the smarter option to simply rename Scott’s character given the unsavory connotations to the originator of the role, Jurassic World: Dominion is sure to paint the character in a brand new light that hews closer to Michael Crichton’s source novels for inspiration.