Jurassic World: Dominion Footage Shows Off Snow, Original Dinosaurs, And More

CinemaCon 2021 has been providing plenty of new developments for major films thanks to showcases by some of the biggest studios and Universal was no exception giving those in attendance their first glimpse of Jurassic World: Dominion.

During their presentation, Universal reportedly packed in a last-minute surprise for the audience showcasing some of the behind-the-scenes footage from production on the film starring its cast and the film’s director Colin Trevorrow.

Trevorrow shared in a clip as part of the footage explaining a brief synopsis of the film with a short question “If dinosaurs lived among us would you be safe?”

Amongst this footage was confirmation of some of the dinosaurs returning in the film because of course, you can’t have a Jurassic Park film without dinosaurs right? Unlike the previous two Jurassic World films, Dominion looks to be featuring some of the classic dinosaurs such as Tyrannosaurus Rex, the Velociraptors, Brontosaurus, and even a glimpse of Dilophosaurus.

While not a whole lot was shared in the footage regarding the plot of the film, one noticeable feature was the environment which features a snowy landscape in contrast to the tropical places we’ve visited in previous films. As you may remember, at the conclusion of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the dinos were able to escape into society, but it isn’t clear how they will deal with the new setting.

As far as the humans of Jurrasic Park go, we weren’t treated to many interactions between the cast but the interview did showcase the returning ensemble of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Chris Pratt, and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Despite production being completed, given COVID delays the film won’t be launching until 2022. This means fans may have to wait sometime before they get a chance to see any potential trailer set in Jurassic World: Dominion.