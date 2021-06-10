Jurassic World: Dominion Photo Reveals Feathered Dinosaur

Scientists and scholars have long since determined that a huge number of dinosaur species had feathers, but the discovery hasn’t really factored into either the Jurassic Park or Jurassic World movies, probably because it’s a lot cooler and scarier to have a cast of human characters being hunted by huge scaly lizards as opposed to something that could come across as a gigantic angry chicken.

However, as you can see below, a new image has indicated that next year’s blockbuster sixth installment Dominion could be leaning into scientific fact, which would admittedly be relatively uncharted territory for a series that’s never placed a huge emphasis on realism given the entire concept of the prehistoric creatures being revived in the hopes of becoming theme park attractions, only for it to go horribly wrong on five occasions and counting.

Plot details remain under wraps for now, but the stinger of Fallen Kingdom teased that the dinosaurs will be roaming the wilds of Earth for the first time in roughly 65 million years, presumably with an eye to restoring themselves at the top of the food chain. Naturally, this is not good news for the human race, but luckily Colin Trevorrow has roped in original stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum to lend an assist to established leads Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

The first two entries in the Jurassic World trilogy revolved around BD Wong’s Henry Wu creating dangerous hybrids, a plot line that might not work for a third time in succession, but Trevorrow has already teased that Dominion will come bearing an air of finality, so it’ll be interesting to see how he ties up a six-film arc dating back almost 30 years.