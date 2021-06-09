First Jurassic World: Dominion Poster Teases The Franchise Coming Full Circle

Jurassic World: Dominion isn’t just the closer to the World trilogy, it’s being billed as the finale to all six films in the dino-sized franchise that began with 1993’s Jurassic Park. Sure enough, the first poster for Colin Trevorrow’s upcoming blockbuster has been revealed today, and it teases the saga coming full circle – by showcasing the little critter who kickstarted the whole story in the first place.

Sam Neill was the one to share the poster first. “Here we go !” wrote the star in his caption to the image on Twitter. Neill will, of course, be reprising his role as Alan Grant for the first time since 2001’s Jurassic Park 3 in this one. The same goes for Laura Dern as Ellie Sattler, while Jeff Goldblum makes a bigger comeback this time as Ian Malcolm, after cameoing in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. But it’s still not any of those three that feature on this poster.

The actual poster boy is a mosquito – specifically, the one frozen in amber that John Hammond kept in his cane. AKA the insect that sucked on the blood of a dinosaur, which allowed Hammond to extract the genetic material he needed to bring them back to life. “It all started here,” reads the poster’s tagline.

The mosquito getting its own poster could just be a marketing thing, but it may also tease a flashback to prehistoric days in the movie itself. Maybe Dominion will go back in time and allow us to witness the moment being captured in this poster, one that paved the way for events that would happen millions of years later.

Alongside the OG trio, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will obviously be back, too, as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing. Specific plot details have yet to be unveiled, but it will no doubt follow on from Fallen Kingdom‘s big cliffhanger, which saw dinosaurs released into the wild.

Jurassic World: Dominion is headed to theaters in a year’s time on June 10th, 2022. Like the poster says, Universal is releasing a special extended preview of the threequel along with F9, out later this month.