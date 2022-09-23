‘Jurassic World Dominion’ sees the sequel trilogy go three-for-three in the billion-dollar club

Well, folks, thanks to Jurassic World Dominion, we finally know the secret to becoming a billionaire; simply take a beloved Steven Spielberg film, take away everything that makes it great, and leave it as an entirely unnecessary monster movie. Soon enough, you’ll be rolling in the profit.

All joking aside, today marks the third time that a Hollywood film has managed to break the $1 billion threshold after COVID-19 first began ravaging the planet, joining a club that previously only consisted of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Top Gun: Maverick, the latter of which is the lone obstacle standing between Jurassic World Dominion and being the highest grossing film of 2022.

This goal also follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom having finished up with $1.3 billion in 2018, while 2015’s Jurassic World raked in $1.6 billion.

The third and final film in the Jurassic World trilogy and the sequel to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Jurassic World Dominion follows protagonists Owen Grady and Claire Dearing as they venture across a dinosaur-infested planet to rescue their adopted teenage daughter and her pet Velociraptor. Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill, meanwhile, all reprise their respective Jurassic Park roles as Ellie Sattler, Ian Malcolm, and Alan Grant, who team up to expose a conspiracy lurking within the Biosyn genomics corporation.

The film’s milestone was reached after garnering $376 million at the domestic box office and just over $624 million at the international box office. Despite its dinosaur-sized financial success, it was critically panned, earning a measly 29 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with many believing that there’s no more steam in the Jurassic engine.