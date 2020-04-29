Home / movies

Jurassic World And Amazing Spider-Man Actor Irrfan Khan Dies At Age 53

Actor Irrfan Khan, known for his appearances in Jurassic WorldThe Life of PiThe Amazing Spider-Man and Slumdog Millionaire, has died at age 53. Khan was diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine tumor in 2018 and had been undergoing treatment for it in London. He was admitted to a Mumbai hospital yesterday where he succumbed to an infection related to his illness.

His death was confirmed by his family, who released a statement saying:

“Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace.”

Khan was considered of the most talented Indian actors of his generation and is a bona fide Bollywood icon. But his fame spread far beyond his home country, being sought after for roles by many top directors. For example, Wes Anderson once wrote a part for Khan into The Darjeeling Limited just to have an excuse to work with him. And after his much-praised appearance in Slumdog Millionaire, director Danny Boyle said:

“He has an instinctive way of finding the ‘moral center’ of any character, so that in Slumdog, we believe the policeman might actually conclude that Jamal is innocent.”

Since 2010, he found mainstream success in the domestic entertainment industry. In 2012, he played Dr. Rajit Ratha in The Amazing Spider-Man, the adult version of the lead character in Ang Lee’s Life of Pi and had the key role of Simon Masrani in Jurassic World.

Irrfan Khan

His death resulted in an outpouring of emotions on social media. Indian fans familiar with his work in Bollywood have been remembering his words and performances, while the President of India, Netflix India and Riz Ahmed have all posted tributes to his long, varied and critically acclaimed career:

RIP Irrfan Khan, 1967-2020.

Source: BBC News

